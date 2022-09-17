Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 2,349,925 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349,925 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.23% of Snap worth $137,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Snap by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Snap by 3.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Snap by 54.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 5.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,155,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,990 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

