Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 101,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tenon Medical Trading Down 1.0 %
Tenon Medical stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16. Tenon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $59.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
