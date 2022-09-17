Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45.

FLEX opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 845,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 234,993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Flex by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

