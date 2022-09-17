Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

