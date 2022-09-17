Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,298,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5,368.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 312,725 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,169,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,183,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

