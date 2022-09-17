Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $120.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.