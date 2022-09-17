Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $221.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.