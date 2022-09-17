Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells $1,996,125.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

