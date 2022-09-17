Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells $342,650.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Louis Fred Stephan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.66 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

