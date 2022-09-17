ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$358,500.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.80 per share, with a total value of C$358,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,526,636 shares in the company, valued at C$1,267,973,200.80.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.80 per share, with a total value of C$239,000.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.40 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00.
ATCO Stock Performance
Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$47.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.14. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.46.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
