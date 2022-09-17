Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $381,384.66 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

PSTG stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.75, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 207,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

