Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 250,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $314,000.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $302,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

Shares of LDI opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

