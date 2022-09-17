Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 250,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 25th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $314,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $316,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $302,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 27th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LDI opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.08. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.