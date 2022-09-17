Joseph J. Corasanti Acquires 10,000 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
II-VI Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of II-VI
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in II-VI by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the period.
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on II-VI (IIVI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.