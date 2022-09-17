Joseph J. Corasanti Acquires 10,000 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in II-VI by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the period.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

