John Eugene Carrington Sells 28,570 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $464,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $456,548.60.

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40.

Stem Trading Down 3.2 %

STEM opened at $16.44 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.