Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.09.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.