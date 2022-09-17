Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

TBNK opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $182.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

