Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.30 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 576,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 961,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

