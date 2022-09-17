SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $366.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $361.00 to $366.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBAC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.67.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $311.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.89.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 482,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,797,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,404,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.