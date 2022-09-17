Runway Growth Finance’s (RWAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.29%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at $582,847. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at $582,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,178 shares of company stock valued at $183,887. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 255,383 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

