Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAXN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.58. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

