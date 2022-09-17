Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given New €25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LBTYA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.15.

LBTYA stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,799 shares of company stock worth $762,740 in the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

