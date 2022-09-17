Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

