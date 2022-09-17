Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Purchases 1,540,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$331,100.00 ($231,538.46).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$211,000.00 ($147,552.45).
- On Tuesday, July 26th, Alexander Waislitz bought 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($67,132.87).
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 240,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($36,083.92).
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 116,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,940.00 ($17,440.56).
- On Friday, June 24th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 120,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,622.38).
- On Monday, June 27th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 113,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,970.00 ($17,461.54).
