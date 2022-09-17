Insider Buying: AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Director Purchases $284,185.35 in Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) Director Soo Yu acquired 44,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $284,185.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,825.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Soo Yu acquired 1,477 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,039.24.
AIKI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $16.58.
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
