Insider Buying: AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Director Purchases $284,185.35 in Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) Director Soo Yu acquired 44,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $284,185.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,825.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Soo Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Soo Yu acquired 1,477 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,039.24.

AIkido Pharma Trading Up 8.3 %

AIKI opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Institutional Trading of AIkido Pharma

About AIkido Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) by 247.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

