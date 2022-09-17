Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €174.16 ($177.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €174.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €192.52. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

