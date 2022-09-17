Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 671 ($8.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 289 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a one year low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

