Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Purchases $273,162.00 in Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,482.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.
Mativ Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $24.32 on Friday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $760.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78.
Mativ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.
