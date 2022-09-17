LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €92.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($94.90) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LEG opened at €67.28 ($68.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.46. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.