ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €8.65 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €8.65 ($8.83) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PSM stock opened at €7.55 ($7.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a one year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

