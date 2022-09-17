Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €38.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Vonovia stock opened at €24.42 ($24.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. Vonovia has a one year low of €25.35 ($25.87) and a one year high of €56.24 ($57.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.96 and a 200 day moving average of €34.69.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

