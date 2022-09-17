Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDEXY. UBS Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($27.55) to €29.00 ($29.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 1.2 %

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.06. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

