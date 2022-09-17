Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Down 3.3 %

EPA AIR opened at €91.74 ($93.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.23. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.