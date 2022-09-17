Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

