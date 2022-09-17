Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $67.11 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88.

