Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

