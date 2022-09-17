Gradient Investments LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

