DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.64. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 284 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,404 shares during the period. DoubleDown Interactive makes up approximately 7.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 7.78% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $45,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

