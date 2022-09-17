DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $10.19

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $10.64. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 284 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $495.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
