Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Declines By 19.0%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban One by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Urban One by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Price Performance

Urban One stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Urban One has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

