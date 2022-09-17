Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Up 35.7% in August

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Minerva Surgical Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Minerva Surgical

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.