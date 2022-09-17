Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $660,061.38 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.70. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

