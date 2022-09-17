Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $708,300.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $151,971.39.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $863,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04.

On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.07. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $458.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.