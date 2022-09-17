Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $118.07 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

