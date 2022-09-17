Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

