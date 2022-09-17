Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 147,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

