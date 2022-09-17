Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays lowered shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $0.15 price objective on the stock.
Telecom Italia Trading Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS TIAOF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About Telecom Italia
