Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.94.

Snowflake Trading Down 6.0 %

SNOW opened at $184.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

