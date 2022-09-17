SSE (LON:SSE) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSE. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,934 ($23.37).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,745 ($21.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £18.63 billion and a PE ratio of 724.07. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,767.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,751.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

