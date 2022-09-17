Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Trading Down 4.7 %

LON GNC opened at GBX 82.25 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £429.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,645.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.48. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 81.30 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.81).

Insider Activity

About Greencore Group

In other news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

(Get Rating)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.