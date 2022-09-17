Investec Group (LON:INVP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on the stock.

INVP opened at GBX 384.20 ($4.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 450.14. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 273.64 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.40.

In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79). In other Investec Group news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.10), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,154,738.04). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

