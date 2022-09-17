Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $6.81 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

